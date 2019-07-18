Wd (WDFC) Position Upped by Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc; Farmers Trust Co Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $926,991 as Stock Rose

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 75,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.69. About 2.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.67M, up from 252,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 45,649 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WD-40 Company Earnings: WDFC Stock Surge on Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “WD-40 Co. (WDFC) Announces Garry Ridge to Succeed Linda Lang as Board Chair; Steve Brass Appointed President and COO – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WD-40 Trades Higher On Positive Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $39.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “US Stocks Little Moved as Earnings Roll In Tuesday – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Citigroup, Wells Fargo Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.