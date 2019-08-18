Wd (WDFC) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Its Position by $393,263 as Share Price Rose; As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Stock Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Boosted Position

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 2,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 56,788 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 70,227 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,434 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Blackrock reported 4.44M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 5.78 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.06% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). 1.19 million were reported by Pnc Services Grp. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 40,992 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 0.01% or 109,744 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt stated it has 134,507 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Pembroke Mgmt reported 2.67% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 221,851 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp invested 0.4% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 5.11 million shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 657,870 shares to 397,618 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,586 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

