WD-40 Company (WDFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 170 5.87 N/A 4.28 38.06 The Sherwin-Williams Company 433 2.38 N/A 11.57 37.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of WD-40 Company and The Sherwin-Williams Company. The Sherwin-Williams Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than WD-40 Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. WD-40 Company’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 43.5% 20.3% The Sherwin-Williams Company 0.00% 29.6% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

WD-40 Company has a 0.23 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, The Sherwin-Williams Company has 1 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. WD-40 Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for WD-40 Company and The Sherwin-Williams Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 6 2.55

The Sherwin-Williams Company on the other hand boasts of a $479.55 average target price and a 4.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WD-40 Company and The Sherwin-Williams Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.6% and 79.3%. About 0.7% of WD-40 Company’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company -0.73% -1.07% -6.37% -6.73% 23.51% -11.04% The Sherwin-Williams Company -3.06% -2.9% -0.71% 3.88% 12.05% 9.52%

For the past year WD-40 Company had bearish trend while The Sherwin-Williams Company had bullish trend.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.