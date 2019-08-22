WD-40 Company (WDFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 171 6.06 N/A 4.45 40.84 Ingevity Corporation 101 2.73 N/A 3.99 24.70

In table 1 we can see WD-40 Company and Ingevity Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ingevity Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than WD-40 Company. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. WD-40 Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ingevity Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 44.5% 22.2% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company. Its rival Ingevity Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.1 respectively. Ingevity Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WD-40 Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for WD-40 Company and Ingevity Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ingevity Corporation’s consensus price target is $115.67, while its potential upside is 45.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WD-40 Company and Ingevity Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 94.2%. WD-40 Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ingevity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year WD-40 Company has -0.93% weaker performance while Ingevity Corporation has 17.74% stronger performance.

Summary

WD-40 Company beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ingevity Corporation.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.