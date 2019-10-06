WD-40 Company (WDFC) Touches $188.66 High on Oct, 6; First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA)’s Sentiment Is 1.75

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.96, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 14 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 8 sold and trimmed stock positions in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.54 million shares, down from 4.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

The stock of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached all time high today, Oct, 6 and still has $194.32 target or 3.00% above today’s $188.66 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.64B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $194.32 PT is reached, the company will be worth $79.08 million more. The stock increased 2.48% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $188.66. About 53,273 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.46% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 248,847 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 674,120 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 264,461 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 535,359 shares.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 35,698 shares traded or 2.55% up from the average. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $314.66 million. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

More notable recent First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.285 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Washingtonpost.com published: “No, President Trump, the NYSE did not open the day after the Sept. 11 attacks – The Washington Post” on October 27, 2018. More interesting news about First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Usatoday.com‘s news article titled: “Explaining why he didn’t cancel rally, Trump falsely says NYSE opened day after 9/11 – USA TODAY” with publication date: October 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 40,902 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 44,728 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 3,502 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 25,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 41,841 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 30,475 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 310 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 26,340 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 1,396 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 6,530 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 34 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Co invested in 0.01% or 849 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 4,725 shares.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is WD-40 Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. It has a 38.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61M for 37.43 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.