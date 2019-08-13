WD-40 Company (WDFC) Reaches $184.99 High on Aug, 13; Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Shorts Increased By 0.43%

The stock of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached all time high today, Aug, 13 and still has $199.79 target or 8.00% above today’s $184.99 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.54 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $199.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $203.20 million more. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $184.99. About 39,410 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) had an increase of 0.43% in short interest. VSTO’s SI was 3.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.43% from 3.12M shares previously. With 505,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s short sellers to cover VSTO’s short positions. The SI to Vista Outdoor Inc’s float is 5.55%. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 252,505 shares traded. Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has declined 54.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTO News: 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR LOWERS DEBT YEAR OVER YEAR BY $206M; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor Aims to Divest Gun Brand, While Still Selling Ammo; 03/04/2018 – Vista Outdoor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VISTA OUTDOOR SEES 2019 SALES $2.205B TO $2.265B; 01/05/2018 – Vista Outdoors Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures of About $60M; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey sells last remaining holding of semi- and automatic gunmaker; 02/05/2018 – Vista Outdoor is keeping it big at NRA convention despite exiting gun making; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Vista Outdoor; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Exits Position in Vista Outdoor; 29/03/2018 – Vista Outdoor Names Miguel “Mick” Lopez as Chief Financial Officer

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. It has a 37.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,950 are held by Bluestein R H. Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 90 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 600 shares. Schulhoff Co Inc holds 1,900 shares. Aperio Grp Limited owns 12,891 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 26,236 shares. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 43,700 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 58,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% stake. Bluemountain Ltd Liability owns 1,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Johnson Group reported 200 shares stake. Pittenger Anderson Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,490 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 217 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.70 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $291.66 million. The companyÂ’s Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms, such as centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets under the American Eagle, Blazer, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal Premium, Force on Force, Fusion, Independence, Savage Arms, Savage Range Systems, Speer, and Stevens brands. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Outdoor Products segment offers helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow sports, action sports, and powersports; hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; camping products, such as outdoor cooking solutions; and water sports products consisting of stand up paddle boards.