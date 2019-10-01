WD-40 Company (WDFC) EPS Estimated At $1.26; Rosetta Stone (RST) Sentiment Is 1.32

Analysts expect WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.26 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 22.33% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. WDFC’s profit would be $17.61M giving it 36.42 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, WD-40 Company’s analysts see -3.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 53,182 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 58 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 44 sold and trimmed holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 19.53 million shares, up from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rosetta Stone Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 22.

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosetta Stone Unveils New Enterprise Language Training Solution for Companies Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lexia PowerUp Literacy Wins Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning Tool in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology learning products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $418.14 million. It operates through three divisions: Enterprise & Education Language, Literacy, and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of software products, Web software subscriptions, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 236,163 shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) has risen 54.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q EPS 10c; 12/04/2018 – Lexia Efficacy Research Meets the Highest Standards of Evidence as Defined by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA); 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – The Professional Development Consortium Awards Language Learning Leader Rosetta Stone with Provider of Training Excellence Accr; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports Impressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M; 09/05/2018 – Rosetta Stone 1Q Rev $42.8M

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc holds 25.42% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. for 1.31 million shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 499,177 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has 0.71% invested in the company for 609,309 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 249,052 shares.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. It has a 37.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand.