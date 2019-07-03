WD-40 Company (WDFC) EPS Estimated At $1.21; Last Week Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Carter’s (NYSE:CRI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Carter’s has $120 highest and $99 lowest target. $110’s average target is 17.91% above currents $93.29 stock price. Carter’s had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. The stock of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. The stock of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.21 EPS on July, 9 after the close.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.22% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. WDFC’s profit would be $16.70M giving it 32.82 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, WD-40 Company’s analysts see 6.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $158.84. About 97,990 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. It has a 33.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. It has a 15.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories.

The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $93.29. About 646,462 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c

