WD-40 Company (WDFC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Chemicals company, WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

WD-40 Company has 88.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand WD-40 Company has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has WD-40 Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 43.50% 20.30% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares WD-40 Company and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company N/A 170 38.06 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

WD-40 Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio WD-40 Company is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for WD-40 Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 30.56%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WD-40 Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company -0.73% -1.07% -6.37% -6.73% 23.51% -11.04% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year WD-40 Company had bearish trend while WD-40 Company’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company are 2.1 and 1.5. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s peers have 3.79 and 3.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. WD-40 Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WD-40 Company.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.23 shows that WD-40 Company is 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, WD-40 Company’s peers have beta of 1.29 which is 29.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

WD-40 Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WD-40 Company’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.