WD-40 Company (WDFC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Specialty Chemicals company, WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of WD-40 Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand WD-40 Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has WD-40 Company and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 7,381,562.45% 44.50% 22.20% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares WD-40 Company and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 13.54M 183 40.84 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

WD-40 Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for WD-40 Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.41 2.53

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 16.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WD-40 Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company 0.93% 14.15% 8.39% 2.26% 13.16% -0.93% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year WD-40 Company has -0.93% weaker performance while WD-40 Company’s rivals have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company are 1.9 and 1.4. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s peers have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. WD-40 Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WD-40 Company.

Volatility & Risk

WD-40 Company is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, WD-40 Company’s peers are 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

WD-40 Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WD-40 Company’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.