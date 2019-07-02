WD-40 Company (WDFC) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 Company 171 5.32 N/A 4.28 38.06 GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 27 1.51 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights WD-40 Company and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 Company 0.00% 43.5% 20.3% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.23 beta indicates that WD-40 Company is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WD-40 Company. Its rival GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.1 respectively. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than WD-40 Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both WD-40 Company and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 90.2% respectively. WD-40 Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WD-40 Company -0.73% -1.07% -6.37% -6.73% 23.51% -11.04% GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -6.86% -11.11% 2.48% -2.21% -15.19% 6.23%

For the past year WD-40 Company has -11.04% weaker performance while GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has 6.23% stronger performance.

Summary

WD-40 Company beats on 6 of the 8 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. The company also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, it offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand name; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand name; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It offers products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers in North, Central, and South America, as well as in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.