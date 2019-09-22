WD-40 Company (WDFC) Analysts See $1.26 EPS; Strattec Security Has 0.77 Sentiment

Strattec Security Corp (STRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 10 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 13 sold and decreased stakes in Strattec Security Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.89 million shares, down from 2.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Strattec Security Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report $1.26 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 22.33% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. WDFC’s profit would be $17.61M giving it 36.57 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, WD-40 Company’s analysts see -3.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $184.31. About 87,030 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

The stock decreased 7.84% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 5,897 shares traded. Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) has declined 35.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical STRT News: 15/05/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY – FIFTH AMENDMENT TEMPORARILY INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING AVAILABILITY UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN UNTIL JUNE 30, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Strattec Security 3Q Net $3M; 26/04/2018 – STRATTEC SECURITY CORP – BELIEVE NEGATIVE IMPACTS WILL CONTINUE OVER NEXT TWO QUARTERS; 27/03/2018 STRATTEC SECURITY CORP SAYS EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 27, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A FIFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS JUNE 28, 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRT)

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Strattec Security Corporation for 186,339 shares. Ariel Investments Llc owns 413,013 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.05% invested in the company for 274,111 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 61,800 shares.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.34 million. The firm offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Ameritas Partners holds 1,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl reported 36,081 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.08% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). The Michigan-based Seizert Cap Partners Ltd has invested 0.06% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Bb&T Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 10,348 shares. Whittier holds 29,925 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Tru Advsrs L P has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.24% stake. California Employees Retirement has 36,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 21,969 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 6,044 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 7,547 shares stake.

