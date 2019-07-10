WD-40 Co (WDFC) to pay $0.61 on Jul 31, 2019; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lifted By $1.09 Million Its Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Holding

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) is expected to pay $0.61 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:WDFC) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. WD-40 Co’s current price of $161.35 translates into 0.38% yield. WD-40 Co’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $161.35. About 172,440 shares traded or 71.25% up from the average. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased Charles River Laboratories (CRL) stake by 34.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Charles River Laboratories (CRL)’s stock declined 5.38%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,060 shares with $4.22 million value, up from 21,560 last quarter. Charles River Laboratories now has $6.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 263,902 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Charles River Laboratories Sr Unsec Notes ‘BB+’; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 27/03/2018 – Charles River Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies

Among 4 analysts covering Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Charles River Labs has $170 highest and $145 lowest target. $157’s average target is 12.59% above currents $139.44 stock price. Charles River Labs had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $145 target. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&A dominate premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,876 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 8,909 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 19,931 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Advsr Corp stated it has 0.23% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 751,848 shares. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 3,630 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Tygh Capital Mgmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 42,391 shares. 429 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,740 shares. 1,150 are owned by Whittier Tru Commerce. Illinois-based Ariel Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.53% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Amica Retiree Medical Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,634 shares.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. It has a 33.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stonebridge Management Incorporated has 0.09% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.22% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 307,345 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 9,446 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 93 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co owns 4,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc has 2,390 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc Inc has 58,026 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 769 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 8,635 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2.05M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 4,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,530 were reported by Bridges Inc. Commercial Bank holds 0% or 2,398 shares. Df Dent holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 16,494 shares. Bluestein R H owns 3,950 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.