WD-40 Co (WDFC) to pay $0.61 on Jul 31, 2019; Daruma Capital Management Has Lowered Its Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Position

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 1.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 22,561 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Daruma Capital Management Llc holds 1.56M shares with $24.90 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 1.17M shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c

WD-40 Co (NASDAQ:WDFC) is expected to pay $0.61 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:WDFC) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.61 dividend. WD-40 Co’s current price of $158.84 translates into 0.38% yield. WD-40 Co’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. Jun 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $158.84. About 97,990 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potential For WD-40 Company Stock Price To Be Cut In Half Following Market Irrationality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics. It has a 33.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold WD-40 Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Johnson Financial Group holds 0% or 200 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. American Gp owns 10,333 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 12,655 shares. 42 are held by Optimum Invest Advsrs. 1,362 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 3,188 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 20,898 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fort L P has 0.42% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 1,426 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 17,489 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs L P invested 0.08% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Aqr Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $25.40 million for 16.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Lp holds 160,997 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 34,404 shares. Pdt Lc owns 130,055 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.23% or 1.06 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,529 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Systematic Financial Mgmt LP owns 17,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 66,990 are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 22,496 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 539,797 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 3,528 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.03 million shares. Us Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.38 million shares.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 23,598 shares to 1.06 million valued at $24.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) stake by 750,235 shares and now owns 7.11M shares. At Home Group Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Callaway Golf Company’s (NYSE:ELY) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Callaway Exec: Detroit Is A ‘Golf-Rich City’ – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Callaway Golf Company Announces Buyout Of Japan Apparel Joint Venture From TSI Groove & Sports Co, Ltd. – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Callaway Golf had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of ELY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14.