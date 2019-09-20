Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Holder Capital Management Associates Trimmed Its Position by $304,150; Crow Point Partners Has Decreased Cms Energy (CMS) Holding by $13.36 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.8. About 77,519 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 39.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 234,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 365,532 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 1.79M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information; 23/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 74. Interim Reporting; 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Energy Receives National Recognition for Sixth Time as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Dyspareunia: CMS Clarification Results In Expanded Treatment And Coverage Under Medicare Part D; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 23/04/2018 – CMS: Feedback on New Direction Request for Information (RFI) Released, CMS Innovation Center’s Market-Driven Reforms to Focus

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $210.75 million for 21.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EUFN) by 22,000 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CMS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 245.28 million shares or 1.07% less from 247.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 3.19 million shares stake. American Century Inc accumulated 17,142 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.04% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 100 are held by Hanson Mcclain. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 6,261 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.17% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Personal Advisors Corp stated it has 201,079 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 653 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Jnba Advsrs holds 450 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. 4,000 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De owns 49,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Co has invested 0.14% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 9,517 shares. 416,341 are owned by State Street. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 1,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 1,215 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). 26,340 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Gradient Invs Limited Co reported 500 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 4,404 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 147,282 shares. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 3,133 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,138 shares.