Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Holder Capital Management Associates Trimmed Its Holding by $304,150 as Share Price Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $182.97. About 75,401 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 90,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85 million, down from 92,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $260.03. About 367,138 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg National Comml Bank holds 2,042 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 2,745 shares. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Blackrock holds 1.99M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Dowling And Yahnke Llc invested in 0.12% or 8,882 shares. 21,402 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. State Street owns 416,341 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 500 are held by Gradient Limited Liability. Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 11,580 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation holds 0.02% or 7,866 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 46,503 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 53 shares. Lpl Ltd Co has 2,605 shares.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61M for 36.30 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WD-40 Company (WDFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,522 shares to 18,102 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,133 shares, and has risen its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Broderick Brian C stated it has 1,479 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.03% or 909 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,517 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 3,976 shares. M&T Bancorporation owns 88,682 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5 shares. Profund Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 7,896 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 1,155 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Vanguard Group Inc reported 23.02 million shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 72,541 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Comgest Sas reported 1.04M shares stake. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas stated it has 77,940 shares. 14,279 were accumulated by Covington Management. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 2,440 shares or 0.19% of the stock.