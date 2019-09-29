Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Holder Capital Management Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $304,150 as Stock Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Cognios Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $384,279

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ONLINE STORES REVENUE $26,939 MLN VS $22,826 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Amazon targets French grocery market with Monoprix deal; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $183.74. About 53,148 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.)

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.61 million for 36.46 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,990 were accumulated by Laurion Cap L P. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 9,973 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,703 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,784 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 40,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Ameriprise Fincl reported 619,003 shares. Td Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 7,777 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 191,945 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase reported 9,927 shares stake. Citadel Limited Company accumulated 72,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Co invested in 1,300 shares. Ls Inv Llc holds 1,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 1,510 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).

