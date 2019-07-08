Wbi Investments Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Cass Information Systems (CASS) Sentiment Is 1.26

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 48 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 38 sold and decreased holdings in Cass Information Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Wbi Investments Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 790.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 361,566 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 407,329 shares with $24.09 million value, up from 45,763 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $239.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 11.78M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 29,224 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) has declined 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $698.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Among 3 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Verizon had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58 target in Friday, February 22 report.

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 192,542 shares to 159,826 valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) stake by 357,611 shares and now owns 446,077 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was reduced too.

