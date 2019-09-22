Wbi Investments Trimmed Its Holding in Macys (M) by $1.48 Million as Share Value Declined; Sg Capital Management Cut Its Myriad Genetics (Put) (MYGN) Holding by $6.59 Million as Share Value Declined

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (Put) (MYGN) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 244,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The hedge fund held 105,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 1.53 million shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics 3Q Rev $193.5M; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Myriad Genetics, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 28/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COUNSYL WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF MYRIAD; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAYS GENESIGHT USE SHOWED 50% IMPROVEMENT MDD REMISSION; 06/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS HAS IDENTIFIED ~20K BRCA VARIANTS: SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc analyzed 70,474 shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 148,586 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, down from 219,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 17.88M shares traded or 47.90% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36 million for 96.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 18,876 shares to 139,878 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $18.47M for 27.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 123,443 shares to 129,443 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 158,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).