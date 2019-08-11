Wbi Investments Trimmed Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $2.33 Million; Share Price Declined; Gratia Capital Boosted Its Century Cmntys (CCS) Stake

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 215,634 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 3.97 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 26/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy launches 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report using GRI standards; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SAYS ENABLE UNDERVALUED; WON’T SELL TO BUY VECTREN; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy reports 2018 annual shareholder meeting results; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – QTRLY SHR $038

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16,461 shares to 28,325 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 152,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

