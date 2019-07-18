Wbi Investments Trimmed By $1.17 Million Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding; Mfs Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Shorts Raised By 66.7%

Mfs Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) had an increase of 66.7% in short interest. MMT’s SI was 150,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 66.7% from 90,400 shares previously. With 113,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Mfs Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s short sellers to cover MMT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 36,576 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 46.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc sold 55,892 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 64,791 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 120,683 last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $8.86B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 238,907 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – IPG CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS WORKING VERY CLOSELY WITH FACEBOOK TO SOLVE SOME PRIVACY ISSUES AFTER RECENT REVELATION OF DATA LEAK – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $377.51 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. IPG’s profit will be $170.29 million for 13.00 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988 worth of stock. THOMAS DAVID M bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

