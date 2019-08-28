Wbi Investments Stake In Cardinal Health (CAH) Was Upped; As Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Its Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 37.44 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.68M, down from 38.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $575.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 64,579 shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 359.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 90,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 115,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58 million, up from 25,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 37,812 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Credit Suisse Ag reported 403,926 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 36,399 shares. 1.80 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Mariner Ltd Liability Com reported 10,573 shares. 399,058 are held by Legal & General Public Limited Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 52,185 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 447,974 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 14,751 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 107,200 shares. Denali Ltd accumulated 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 0% or 881,030 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Com owns 2.77M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 3.45 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 13,638 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Leisure Management invested in 0.6% or 14,786 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 9,931 are held by First Business Financial Services. Ameriprise Inc invested in 5.79M shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Principal Finance Inc invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 122,076 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 555,163 shares. Quantum invested in 18,929 shares or 0.49% of the stock.