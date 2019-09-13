Wbi Investments Maintains Stake in Block H & R (HRB); As Exponent (EXPO) Share Price Rose, Holder Copeland Capital Management Cut Stake

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 103,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 319,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68 million, down from 422,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21,065 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500.

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 102.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 59,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 117,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 57,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 660,405 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 24/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK REPORTS GROWTH IN U.S. TAX RETURN VOLUME; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) DECLINED 0.5% IN CANADIAN DOLLARS; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block 3Q Loss/Shr $1.18; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J And J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 32,260 shares to 184,531 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13 million for 53.62 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 5,493 shares to 7,362 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 885,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,443 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

