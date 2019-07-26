Wbi Investments Lowered Pulte Group (PHM) Holding by $5.61 Million; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Share Value Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Trimmed Stake by $1.38 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 799,742 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. It is down 3.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 71,437 shares to 138,158 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 944,932 shares, and has risen its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L also sold $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares. 1,841 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. On Friday, February 8 WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $306,000 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 18,000 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nuance (NUAN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Unveils Prediction Service, Revolutionizing Hyper-Personalized Customer Experience – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 22.18 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 0.41% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Prudential Financial reported 1.30M shares stake. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 61,805 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 12,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Nomura has 64,155 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,108 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 120,701 shares. 43,175 are owned by Amg Funds Limited Company. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 2,337 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Research Invsts reported 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Swiss Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,364 shares to 31,015 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 40,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).