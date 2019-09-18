Wbi Investments Increases Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG); As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Value Rose, Water Island Capital Decreased Its Holding by $1.11 Million

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 623.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 403,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 468,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, up from 64,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 3.04 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 12,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 16,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $221.57. About 967,368 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 8,799 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.19 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 109,208 shares to 657,908 shares, valued at $72.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

