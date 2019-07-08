Wbi Investments Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $21.33 Million; Stock Value Rose; Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Cut Stake as Share Value Declined

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 790.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 361,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,329 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, up from 45,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 3.55M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, down from 24,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $350.58. About 1.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,197 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Community Group Llc reported 113,739 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carroll Financial reported 39,136 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc stated it has 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Markets holds 1.11M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management invested in 656,350 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Vantage Inv Partners invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Riggs Asset Managment Communications invested in 6,842 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hightower Lc holds 1.94M shares. Charter Tru Com reported 98,453 shares. Bennicas & reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,782 are owned by Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Com.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55,892 shares to 64,791 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 77,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,830 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management reported 69,082 shares stake. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Lc holds 3,050 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 250,323 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,340 shares. Hillsdale Management invested in 0.06% or 1,832 shares. Consulate invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garrison Bradford And Inc reported 1,100 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Cap Llc invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers Company invested in 0.11% or 1,019 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd holds 1,155 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 401,424 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Company. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Management reported 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.42 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.