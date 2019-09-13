Wbi Investments Increased Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding by $1.18 Million; Shareholder American Research & Management Has Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 15,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 31,610 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, up from 15,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 431,485 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 11,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 26,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 15,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.12. About 662,975 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Michigan youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. FALZON ROBERT bought $300,648 worth of stock. TANJI KENNETH had bought 2,500 shares worth $209,600.