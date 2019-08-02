Wbi Investments Increased Its Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $1.22 Million; Destination Wealth Management Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $329,271

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 2,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 231,643 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.53M, down from 234,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 4.00 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 152,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 660,817 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 508,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.14B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. It is down 5.36% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/03/2018 – Jeffery M. Leving to Interview Illinois State Representative LaShawn K. Ford Supporting Landmark Legislation Providing Both Par; 05/04/2018 – NARA: Archives Exhibit Honors Betty Ford; 25/04/2018 – FORD’S CONFERENCE CALL HAS ENDED; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 15/03/2018 – FORD’S 8% PROFIT MARGIN GOAL `NOW HAS UPSIDE,’ CEO HACKETT SAYS; 25/04/2018 – Ford Plans $11.5 Billion in Extra Cuts, Kills Slow-Selling Cars; 01/05/2018 – Ford and Chrysler US new vehicle sales hold strong in April; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 10/04/2018 – FORD REVAMPS ESCORT, FOCUS MODELS FOR ITS CHINA PUSH

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Com Incorporated holds 1.07% or 57,972 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zwj Invest Counsel owns 237,461 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Dumont Blake Advisors Lc accumulated 0.63% or 12,105 shares. Vermont-based Maple Cap Mngmt has invested 2.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Montag A And Assoc reported 107,990 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Zacks Management holds 736,990 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bright Rock Management Limited Liability Corp owns 67,000 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Communication stated it has 66,269 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 1.85% or 2.91M shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 571,183 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Limited Com invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 161,170 are held by Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,402 shares to 208,513 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 12,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Numbers That Show Ford’s Redesign Is Working – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F-35 program ‘plagued’ by troubles – Grassley – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ford Confirms Expansion Of Autonomous Driving Initiative With Volkswagen – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Pitcairn Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,864 shares. Finance Counselors accumulated 384,606 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1.15M are owned by Fjarde Ap. Asset accumulated 1.89M shares. Sumitomo Life invested in 0.15% or 126,650 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 5,529 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.27 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Washington Tru Bankshares has 48,301 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Md has invested 0.23% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Livingston Asset Co (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 1.44% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.57M shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 11,037 shares. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 28,212 shares.