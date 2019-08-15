Wbi Investments Increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding By $1.22 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Trimmed Equinix (EQIX) Holding By $54.80 Million

Wbi Investments Inc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 30.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 152,733 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 660,817 shares with $5.80 million value, up from 508,084 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $35.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 13.70M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/04/2018 – FORD SAYS SINGLE CHINA CHANNEL REPLACES JV, DEALER NETWORK; 11/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 15/03/2018 – Ford is releasing new versions of the Mustang GT500 and a high-performance Explorer; 21/05/2018 – Ford to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 26/03/2018 – Alexander Kaufman: scoop: the former Ford exec Trump nominated to the EPA on Friday is accused of allowing a cancer-causing; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 120,982 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 459,301 shares with $208.10M value, down from 580,283 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $545.68. About 86,089 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Spireon Launches FleetLocate For Ford – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford a single-digit stock again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 21.62% above currents $8.88 stock price. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Friday, March 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $10 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -2.18% below currents $545.68 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $482 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James.