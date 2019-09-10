Wbi Investments Holds Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP); Hollencrest Securities Has Boosted Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Position by $14.80 Million; Valuation Rose

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 382.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 382,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 482,975 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35 million, up from 100,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 4.57M shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Reaffirms Rejection of Intl Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) by 301.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 116,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 155,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, up from 38,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY) by 10,748 shares to 4,620 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,266 shares, and cut its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Incorporated Pa has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,423 shares. Cadian Mgmt Lp reported 1.03 million shares stake. Hollencrest Cap reported 155,160 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Cap Ca invested in 19,800 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 13,330 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). United Automobile Association reported 11,548 shares. Korea Investment invested in 0.01% or 21,700 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 15 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 15,257 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp Incorporated reported 285 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wellington Shields Ltd accumulated 6,700 shares. 187,044 were accumulated by Levin Strategies Lp. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 2,829 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3,339 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.14% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak has 0.85% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 75,154 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company reported 35,752 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,600 were reported by Gruss & Company. Invesco invested in 14.31 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt owns 5,709 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 9,211 shares stake.