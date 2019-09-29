Wbi Investments Holding in Williams Sonoma (WSM) Trimmed by $6.50 Million; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined While Salzhauer Michael Trimmed Stake by $556,290

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 84.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 12,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,338 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106,000, down from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 76.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 101,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 31,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 133,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 740,567 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowen Hanes And Com has 10,740 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baxter Bros reported 0.2% stake. 13,690 were accumulated by Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd. Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,222 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 122,709 shares. Bellecapital Limited reported 5,023 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny reported 14,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assoc Incorporated Pa invested in 9,199 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd invested in 23,152 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 16,852 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mathes Com Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,859 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 234,724 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability holds 4,649 shares. Plancorp Ltd holds 0.1% or 5,831 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 12,877 shares to 58,277 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 106,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 4.21% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WSM’s profit will be $77.24 million for 17.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

