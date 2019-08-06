Wbi Investments Holding in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Cut as Stock Declined; Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Share Price Declined While Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Increased Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 1.34 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 2.23 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 1.30M shares. Sun Life reported 0.23% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0% or 25,284 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,502 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Ltd reported 126,143 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial holds 0% or 397 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.36% or 103,742 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 35,379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 9,315 are held by Carroll Assoc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 75,692 shares. First Manhattan has 688 shares. Sg Americas Secs has invested 0.04% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.05% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 32,087 shares to 85,327 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanmi Finl Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $155.68M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Weiss Multi invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 938,606 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.58% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,103 shares. Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 122,050 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 6.85M shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,597 shares. 1,327 were accumulated by Perkins Coie. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cap Intl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.06% or 14,535 shares in its portfolio. 28,672 were reported by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,873 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares to 50,861 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,061 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).