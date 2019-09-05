Wbi Investments Has Upped Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding By $17.61 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stake

Wbi Investments Inc increased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 382.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 382,861 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 482,975 shares with $22.35M value, up from 100,114 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $14.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 2.47M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Submitting Proposal to Acquire Entire Issued and to Be Issued Share Capital of Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – Irish Takeover Panel Sets June 6 Deadline for International Paper Bid for Smurfit Kappa

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 11.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock rose 31.89%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 5.53 million shares with $283.44 million value, down from 6.27M last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 898,317 shares traded or 59.04% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Absolute Shs Tr stake by 616,402 shares to 399,475 valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 103,271 shares and now owns 15,980 shares. Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 18.99% above currents $38.66 stock price. Int`l Paper had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, August 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 5. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46 million for 14.69 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

