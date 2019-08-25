Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position by $5.61 Million; Eulav Asset Management Lowered Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $1.23 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 3.90 million shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 245,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 14/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Hold Talks to Buy Aryzta’s Picard Stake; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO GENERATE 4X RETURN IN MPHASIS SELLDOWN; 04/05/2018 – SPAIN REGULATOR APPROVES BLACKSTONE HISPANIA BID; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion Transaction; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – AS PART OF BOARD’S REVIEW, CO AND ITS ADVISORS CONTACTED 20 POTENTIAL BUYERS; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Finance Incorporated owns 445,316 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 457,357 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Co holds 2.8% or 420,115 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 114,810 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield owns 1,047 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7.41M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com holds 0.01% or 402,516 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 3,959 shares. Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.89% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 674,925 shares. Putnam Ltd reported 4.14M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,843 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 47,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 382,861 shares to 482,975 shares, valued at $22.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 8,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Services holds 26,970 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 452 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 23,365 shares. Amer And Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Aviance Capital Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 27,892 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs accumulated 0.11% or 37,690 shares. Blair William And Communication Il reported 354,070 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 63,654 were reported by Westpac Corporation. 9,882 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Incorporated. River Road Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 13,666 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). First National Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.89% or 7,476 shares in its portfolio. Asset reported 0.39% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,459 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3,600 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,600 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11M for 20.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.