Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position as Market Value Rose; Valmark Advisers Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $393,120

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.39M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re

Valmark Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc bought 3,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,147 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 723,063 shares to 53,741 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 94,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $248.96 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12,364 shares to 31,015 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 111,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

