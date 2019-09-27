Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stake; Baker Bros Advisors LP Raised Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding By $26.60 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) stake by 31.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc sold 6,856 shares as Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)’s stock rose 8.38%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 14,786 shares with $1.21M value, down from 21,642 last quarter. Group 1 Automotive Inc now has $1.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 230,988 shares traded or 19.69% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) stake by 28.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp acquired 316,613 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 1.42M shares with $119.49M value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. now has $8.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.75% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 737,123 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 57,500 shares to 370,845 valued at $63.93M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) stake by 735,408 shares and now owns 14.38 million shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 23.20% above currents $90.3 stock price. Neurocrine Biosciences had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $106 target in Monday, April 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cap Impact Advsr Llc accumulated 20,923 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 32,574 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 50,574 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 10,504 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 20,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp stated it has 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Gp One Trading LP reported 4,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18 shares. Cap Interest Ca accumulated 20,498 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Nordea Invest Management has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 952,942 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 7,250 shares. Redmile Group Ltd Liability holds 2,740 shares.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.01 million for 7.99 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 28 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 88,721 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited invested in 99 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Strs Ohio owns 11,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alberta Investment, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 19,266 shares. Ajo Lp holds 25,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 6,910 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 564 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,515 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). 13,320 were accumulated by Tyvor Ltd Com. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Wbi Investments Inc increased Itt Inc stake by 12,959 shares to 24,899 valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,630 shares and now owns 18,980 shares. Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was raised too.