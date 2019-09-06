Wbi Investments Has Raised By $745,068 Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holding; Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Group 1 Automotive has $10400 highest and $67 lowest target. $91’s average target is 17.33% above currents $77.56 stock price. Group 1 Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GPI in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) latest ratings:

Wbi Investments Inc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 350.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 62,089 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 79,791 shares with $1.02M value, up from 17,702 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 1.17 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Group 1 Automotive, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 91,541 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 1,644 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 495 shares. 5,596 are held by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.82 million shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 66,050 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj accumulated 0.61% or 294,391 shares. 66,498 were reported by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co. Citigroup holds 0% or 14,200 shares. Globeflex L P holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 26,951 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

The stock increased 3.44% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 144,450 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 16/05/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION BY $100M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

