Wbi Investments Has Lifted Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Position By $499,600; Evo Payments – Class A (EVOP) SI Increased By 5.98%

Wbi Investments Inc increased Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) stake by 57.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 31,225 shares as Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 85,152 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 53,927 last quarter. Umpqua Hldgs Corp now has $3.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 785,459 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C

Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP) had an increase of 5.98% in short interest. EVOP’s SI was 2.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.98% from 2.17 million shares previously. With 343,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Evo Payments Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s short sellers to cover EVOP’s short positions. The SI to Evo Payments Inc – Class A’s float is 9.38%. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 290,150 shares traded. EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 103,271 shares to 15,980 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) stake by 207,696 shares and now owns 33,601 shares. Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Lp stated it has 0.12% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Swiss Bank invested in 401,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 20.43 million shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 284 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability reported 728 shares. Fsi Gp Ltd Company stated it has 18,283 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 46,390 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). 1.03M are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 94,710 shares. Sei Invs has 371,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.15% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). M&T State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. The firm processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.