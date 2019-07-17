Wbi Investments Has Lifted Buckle (BKE) Stake; Advisory Research Upped Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake By $10.95 Million

Advisory Research Inc increased Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) stake by 434.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc acquired 1.22M shares as Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP)’s stock declined 35.75%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 1.50 million shares with $14.57M value, up from 279,950 last quarter. Summit Midstream Partners Lp now has $624.35 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 89,286 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 46.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP)

Wbi Investments Inc increased Buckle Inc (BKE) stake by 90.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 19,973 shares as Buckle Inc (BKE)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 41,932 shares with $785,000 value, up from 21,959 last quarter. Buckle Inc now has $953.09 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 75,532 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC BUS.V SAYS DANIAL BUCKLE APPOINTED CFO; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Comparable Store Net Sales Yr-to-date Fell 3%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 08/03/2018 BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3% VS. EST. UNCHANGED :BKE US; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Buckle’s First-quarter Same-store Sales Decline Less Than Expected, Net Sales Miss — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%

Among 2 analysts covering Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Summit Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SMLP in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse.

Advisory Research Inc decreased Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 528,294 shares to 84,174 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 3,181 shares and now owns 186,351 shares. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

