Wbi Investments Has Increased Its Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Stake by $333,060; Partner Investment Management LP Boosted Its New York Times Co (NYT) Position by $1.01 Million; Stock Value Rose

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 150.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 31,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 20,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 1.39 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 23/05/2018 – Jared Kushner has been granted permanent security clearance, The New York Times reported Wednesday; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 10/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that FIFA President Gianni Infantino told officials last month that the international soccer body had received an offer from a fund of investors; 25/04/2018 – NFL owners, in a secret meeting last year, expressed fears that President Trump would continue pounding the league over players’ protests during the national anthem, The New York Times reports; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES $260.6 MLN VS $242.4 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 142.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 27,003 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, up from 11,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 139,280 shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY had sold 14,700 shares worth $460,736.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 22,603 shares to 3,874 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc by 302,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,962 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold HAFC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.