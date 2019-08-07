Wbi Investments Has Decreased Its Pulte Group (PHM) Position by $5.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; Polen Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $590,814 as Market Valuation Rose

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 2.96M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 670,696 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,776 shares to 10,580 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 617,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 43,516 shares to 114,795 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO) by 24,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.81 million for 8.59 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.