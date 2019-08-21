Wbi Investments Has Cut Pulte Group (PHM) Position By $5.61 Million; Southernsun Asset Management Has Lifted Centene Corp. (CNC) Stake By $22.89 Million

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Centene Corp. (CNC) stake by 103.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc acquired 431,826 shares as Centene Corp. (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 850,570 shares with $45.17M value, up from 418,744 last quarter. Centene Corp. now has $19.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 481,911 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 86.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 33,601 shares with $939,000 value, down from 241,297 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 540,453 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity. 2,850 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares with value of $151,022 were bought by BLUME JESSICA L..

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp has $83 highest and $63 lowest target. $72.33’s average target is 54.02% above currents $46.96 stock price. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, May 10. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $6900 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) stake by 39,953 shares to 240,103 valued at $36.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Westrock Co stake by 13,439 shares and now owns 943,868 shares. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Corporation accumulated 46,636 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Guardian Trust accumulated 180 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 160,769 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.72 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smithfield Tru has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc holds 4,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. Psagot House Limited invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 224,834 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Campbell And Co Investment Adviser holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 5,188 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 33.04 million shares.

Wbi Investments Inc increased Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) stake by 9,179 shares to 18,307 valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 16,461 shares and now owns 28,325 shares. Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) was raised too.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.81 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

