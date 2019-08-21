Wbi Investments Has Boosted Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Position by $863,920 as Market Valuation Rose; Kessler Investment Group Position In Netflix (NFLX) Was Has Raised

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 88.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 43,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 91,757 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 48,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 1.62 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 16,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 16,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26,160 shares to 12,243 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA) by 329,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 658,833 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 24,570 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 206,403 shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 951 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 35,680 shares. Axa reported 149,100 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 699,290 shares. Moreover, Mariner has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 53,031 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.14% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Tn has 38,180 shares. Nfc Limited owns 1.17% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 190,000 shares. Brandes Investment Prns Lp holds 370,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 456,392 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 79,973 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Company holds 0% or 658 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

