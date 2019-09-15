Wbi Investments Decreased Its Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) as Stock Price Declined; Huntington National Bank Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $919,464

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 49,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93M, down from 51,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 18/05/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS PLANNING FOLLOW-ON BOEING 737 MAX ORDER; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 23,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 39,713 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 63,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63 million shares traded or 8.31% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Stock Is Cheap for Too Many Reasons – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 7,700 shares. Csu Producer Resources Incorporated reported 3.91% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tarbox Family Office holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 160 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 27,633 shares. Moreover, Rdl Fincl Incorporated has 0.86% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 14,431 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fiduciary has 38,173 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 213,877 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 419,290 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 17,623 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Twin Cap Inc invested in 0.25% or 42,503 shares. Asset Management Inc has 102,885 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.13% or 112,482 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.70M for 7.70 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 195,559 shares to 226,574 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 64,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. 7,246 shares were bought by Patel Bhavesh V., worth $498,873 on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 6,004 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 444,566 shares. Amer Money Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guyasuta Advsrs Inc has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shelton Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,123 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Management Lc stated it has 23,907 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & stated it has 12,154 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru invested in 0.05% or 122,376 shares. Blume Capital accumulated 0.01% or 75 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.26% or 215,668 shares. The Washington-based Washington Comml Bank has invested 1.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 17,460 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Stellar Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 8,367 shares to 9,867 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 50,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).