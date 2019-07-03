Wbi Investments Decreased Its Pulte Group (PHM) Holding by $5.61 Million as Share Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Its Stake

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.59 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “WarnerMedia’s Streaming Service Has a Pricing Problem – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 82,124 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swedbank holds 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.71 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 63,421 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Selway Asset Management invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lourd Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,929 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,789 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited holds 0.89% or 902,716 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 13,763 shares. Argent Company owns 49,949 shares. Icm Asset Inc Wa accumulated 0.97% or 11,405 shares. Leonard Green Ptnrs Lp has 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,000 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Del Webb Carolina Orchards Named Best Active Adult Community – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PulteGroup: Robust Long-Term Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss PulteGroup’s (NYSE:PHM) 74% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Help wanted: Subcontractor opportunities are available for 2 C. Fla. communities – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Amarin, PulteGroup, LivaNova, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Viad, and Activision Blizzard â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First LP has 0.02% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 343,393 shares. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) accumulated 65,170 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 958,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.47% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated holds 15,023 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 86,300 shares. Argyle Capital Management reported 1% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 114 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 13,500 shares. Greenhaven Associates, New York-based fund reported 6.84M shares. Affinity Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 109,238 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Jefferies Gru stated it has 16,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 145,885 shares.