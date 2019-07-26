Wbi Investments Cut Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Stake; Oz Management LP Trimmed Its Overstock Com Del (Put) (OSTK) Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK) stake by 22.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 58,700 shares as Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK)’s stock declined 41.87%. The Oz Management Lp holds 197,900 shares with $3.29M value, down from 256,600 last quarter. Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) now has $707.28M valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $20.05. About 3.84M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.74; 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Ralph Daiuto Becomes Pres of SpeedRoute; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com Names Gregory J. Iverson as Chief Fincl Officer

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 77,830 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 155,588 last quarter. Centerpoint Energy Inc now has $14.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.28 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: CenterPoint Energy Resources to Benefit from Internal Spin of Enable Investment; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CenterPoint Energy nears deal to acquire Vectren; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP)

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $122,880 activity. Prochazka Scott M had sold 4,000 shares worth $122,880.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenterPoint declares $0.2875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Wbi Investments Inc increased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 43,516 shares to 114,795 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) stake by 19,973 shares and now owns 41,932 shares. Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 3,524 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Com accumulated 125,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 198 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division reported 68,498 shares. Minnesota-based Mairs Power has invested 0% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Whittier Tru stated it has 318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 17,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corporation owns 155,108 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0.01% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 900 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Ltd. 16,670 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Neuberger Berman Limited Com owns 773,351 shares.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Pyxus Intl Inc (Put) stake by 169,100 shares to 192,900 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqiyi Inc stake by 270,960 shares and now owns 302,060 shares. Carvana Co was raised too.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Overstock.com Releases Letter to Shareholders from CEO Patrick M. Byrne – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Calls Overstock’s Crypto Wallet App A ‘Significant Milestone’ – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “tZERO Crypto App Now Available On Android ($OSTK) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 EPS, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 555 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 269,031 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 59,042 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Aqr Ltd Llc has 15,495 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 23,414 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 195,374 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 160,559 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 523,215 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 14,077 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.04% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 75,226 shares. Jane Street Ltd owns 208,758 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,872 activity. Corbus Barclay F also sold $13,163 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Saturday, February 2. The insider TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $90,985.