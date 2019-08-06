Wbi Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT); Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holding by $2.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 24,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 93,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 69,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.46M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 439,665 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Chevy Chase holds 320,204 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 186,006 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 271 shares. Mariner Ltd Co invested in 13,974 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 2.31 million shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 231,376 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 2.38 million shares. Fil Limited stated it has 19 shares. Davenport Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 22,506 shares. Cypress Grp holds 0.12% or 36,110 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 41,600 are owned by Axa. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc holds 43,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.19% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares to 33,601 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) by 357,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,077 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB).

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “People’s United Financial Q2 revenue beats, NIM falls – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Financial Bancorp, Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fifth Third (FITB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Financial: A Small-Scale Giant In The Banking Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01M shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability owns 341,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 443 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Associates Inc. Lazard Asset Mngmt stated it has 30.66 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 51,701 shares or 0% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Us State Bank De has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Highland Lp owns 326,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 497,243 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 13,500 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0% or 702 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 902,343 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Avalon Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 70,255 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1.80M shares. Legal General Gru Plc reported 244,480 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 2.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest reported 9.58M shares stake.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s (YPF) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina’s YPF becomes world’s newest LNG exporter following deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.