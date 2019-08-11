Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019; Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Trimmed Coca (KO) Stake By $455,860

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased Coca (KO) stake by 27.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,910 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa holds 25,970 shares with $1.22M value, down from 35,880 last quarter. Coca now has $228.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSTG) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Wayside Technology Group Inc's current price of $12.50 translates into 1.36% yield. Wayside Technology Group Inc's dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 28,432 shares traded or 659.00% up from the average. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.39 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 16.8 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $164,836 activity. 8,070 shares were bought by GEYGAN JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN, worth $97,405 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Wayside Technology Group, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 1.68% less from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc invested in 260,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 0% or 142,204 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 45,451 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). California Public Employees Retirement owns 15,927 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,236 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) has 551 shares. Bridgeway Inc invested in 42,398 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 402 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 1 shares. Fmr Lc invested in 634,306 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 181,401 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 27,200 shares. Northern Trust owns 30,260 shares. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 20,837 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 1.09% above currents $53.42 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) eyes growth in Bangladesh

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 22,654 shares. Notis has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.17% or 68,327 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 19,110 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 800,591 shares. Wendell David Assocs accumulated 1.53% or 209,307 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 71,567 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 35,434 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 3.66 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Ally holds 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 65,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz reported 8,505 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2.70 million shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 0.21% or 51,997 shares. Fairfield Bush And Company holds 0.26% or 16,903 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart reported 12,699 shares.