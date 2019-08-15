Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019; Fluor (FLR) Shorts Raised By 48.79%

Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSTG) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Wayside Technology Group Inc’s current price of $13.35 translates into 1.27% yield. Wayside Technology Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 3,764 shares traded. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology 1Q EPS 36c; 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP REPORTS CEO DEPARTURE; 13/03/2018 – Movies: As Turkey Turns Inward, Cultural Exchange Falls by the Wayside; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wayside Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSTG); 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) had an increase of 48.79% in short interest. FLR's SI was 7.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 48.79% from 5.23M shares previously. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity. On Monday, May 13 HERNANDEZ CARLOS M bought $501,786 worth of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 17,001 shares.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. It operates through four divisions: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity ; and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore gas and oil production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fluor Corp has $62 highest and $2800 lowest target. $42.67's average target is 143.13% above currents $17.55 stock price.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.23 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 17.94 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,836 activity. GEYGAN JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN bought $97,405 worth of stock.