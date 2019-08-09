Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019; Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shorts Up By 3.49%

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. CCF’s SI was 264,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 255,100 shares previously. With 35,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s short sellers to cover CCF’s short positions. The SI to Chase Corporation’s float is 3.65%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 48,270 shares traded or 42.66% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07

Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG) is expected to pay $0.17 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:WSTG) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Wayside Technology Group Inc’s current price of $12.32 translates into 1.38% yield. Wayside Technology Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 9.12% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 25,448 shares traded or 633.79% up from the average. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 14/05/2018 – Gobi Capital LLC Exits Position in Wayside Technology Group; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 13/03/2018 – Movies: As Turkey Turns Inward, Cultural Exchange Falls by the Wayside; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 6 PCT TO $40.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces CEO Simon Nynens’ Departure and Appointment of Steve DeWindt as Interim Pres and CEO; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO DEPARTURE AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVE DEWINDT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wayside Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSTG); 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED; 03/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.36

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,836 activity. $97,405 worth of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was bought by GEYGAN JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN on Thursday, May 16.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.58 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Wayside Technology Group, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.83 million shares or 1.68% less from 1.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 634,306 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 260,700 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 84,635 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 135,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) for 551 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 181,401 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG). Morgan Stanley invested in 402 shares.

More notable recent Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arcserve Appoints Lifeboat Distribution to Diversify New Partnership Opportunities in North America – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Chase Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 400 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 17,366 shares. Choate Inv Advsr accumulated 302,383 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 377,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 13,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 11,440 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated accumulated 5,174 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 8,600 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 6,036 shares. Bragg Advisors has invested 0.05% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). 2,843 were reported by Barclays Pcl.

More news for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” and published on April 09, 2019 is yet another important article.